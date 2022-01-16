Commerce Bank Sells 550 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $55,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $241,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $282,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 2,000,000 shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYG opened at $29.55 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

