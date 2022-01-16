Commerce Bank Trims Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 12.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 64.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,464 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.