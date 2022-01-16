Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,754 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the third quarter valued at $245,000.

NYSE BIGZ opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.30. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

