Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $133,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGMO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of SGMO opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.