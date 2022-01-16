Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 52,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 34,852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mattel by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 138,548 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

