Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $327,000 in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 521.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 40,056 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $65.94 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -439.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

