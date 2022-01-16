Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 6,206 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,564,000 after buying an additional 1,295,227 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $63.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $64.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

