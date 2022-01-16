Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 38.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,575,000 after acquiring an additional 74,228 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 29.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Middleby by 10.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,313,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $197.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.59. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $129.40 and a 1-year high of $200.85.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.88.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

