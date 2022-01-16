Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 7,234 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,366,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,620,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,114,000 after buying an additional 177,819 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.36.

NYSE:PSA opened at $361.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.41 and its 200-day moving average is $326.71. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $218.58 and a 1-year high of $377.36. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

