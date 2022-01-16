Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 51,019 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,019 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of OGE Energy worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OGE opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $38.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

