Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 63.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 157.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $133.53 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.65 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

