Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.34 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Macy’s worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of M. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Macy’s by 167.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Macy’s by 93.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

