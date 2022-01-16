Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after buying an additional 4,473,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,825,000 after buying an additional 3,299,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,500,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Shares of TME opened at $7.10 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

