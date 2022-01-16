Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $8.08 Million Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 28,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,084,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 452.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after buying an additional 111,187 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,923,000 after buying an additional 39,103 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after buying an additional 68,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.56.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $273.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.62 and a 200 day moving average of $283.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a one year low of $202.32 and a one year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

