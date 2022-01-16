Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 58,265 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 58,265 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after buying an additional 31,479 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $741,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 36.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,097 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 846,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after buying an additional 199,242 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX opened at $44.08 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

