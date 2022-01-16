Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $143.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.92.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.