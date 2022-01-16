Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Decreases Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for 2.9% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.45.

Shares of BX opened at $116.12 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.72 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

