Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in BlackRock by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK stock opened at $848.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $916.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $903.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.71.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

