Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 1,027 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,786,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after buying an additional 816,666 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $150.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.26 and its 200 day moving average is $155.40. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.69.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

