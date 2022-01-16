Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 690 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Boeing were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,464 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 738 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

BA stock opened at $225.96 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31, a PEG ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

