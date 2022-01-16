Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives $86.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFRUY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.37. 1,162,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,059. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

