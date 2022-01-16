Comparing Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Embark Technology and CACI International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 CACI International 0 1 7 0 2.88

Embark Technology currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 154.42%. CACI International has a consensus target price of $305.71, suggesting a potential upside of 9.88%. Given Embark Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than CACI International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of CACI International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Embark Technology and CACI International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CACI International $6.04 billion 1.07 $457.44 million $18.40 15.12

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A CACI International 7.44% 18.10% 8.11%

Summary

CACI International beats Embark Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embark Technology

Embark Trucks Inc. is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc., formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to U.S. federal government agencies, state and local governments, and commercial enterprises to different market areas, including business systems, command and control, communications, cyber security, enterprise information technology (IT), health, intelligence services, investigation and litigation support, logistics and material readiness, and surveillance and reconnaissance. The International Operations segment includes the provision of IT services and proprietary data and software products, serving commercial and government customers. The company was founded by Herb Karr and Harry Markowitz in July 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

