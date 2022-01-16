Comparing Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) & American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Campus Communities and Veris Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Campus Communities 0 2 4 0 2.67 Veris Residential 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Campus Communities currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.10%. Given American Campus Communities’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Campus Communities is more favorable than Veris Residential.

Risk & Volatility

American Campus Communities has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Campus Communities and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Campus Communities 2.17% 0.55% 0.23% Veris Residential -8.54% -7.28% -2.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Veris Residential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Campus Communities and Veris Residential’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Campus Communities $870.58 million 8.89 $72.80 million $0.13 427.77 Veris Residential $313.56 million 5.44 -$51.39 million ($0.41) -45.78

American Campus Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Campus Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Campus Communities beats Veris Residential on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc. engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access. The On-Campus Participating Properties segment comprises of on-campus properties which are operated under long-term ground or facility leases with university systems. The Development Services segment includes development and construction management services that the company provides through taxable real estate investment trust subsidiaries for third-party owners. The Property Management Services segment covers marketing, leasing administration, facilities maintenance, business administration, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial reporting, capital projects, and residence life student development. The company was founded by William C. Bayless Jr. in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services. The Commercial and Other Real Estate and Multi-Family Real Estate Portfolio segments provides leasing, property management, acquisition, development, construction, and tenant-related services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

