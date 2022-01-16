Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,050,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,632 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Conduent were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Conduent in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conduent in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Conduent by 24.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Conduent by 60.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,026,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 387,364 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 13.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

