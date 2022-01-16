Conflux Network (CFX) Price Reaches $0.32

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,204.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.96 or 0.07744446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.65 or 0.00337125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $387.98 or 0.00898001 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00075553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.00502436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00261292 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.