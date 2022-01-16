Contrasting Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) & Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) and Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Dogness (International) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Summer Infant shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Summer Infant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dogness (International) and Summer Infant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A Summer Infant 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Dogness (International) and Summer Infant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A Summer Infant -1.05% 40.99% 3.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dogness (International) and Summer Infant’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogness (International) $24.32 million 2.53 $1.51 million N/A N/A Summer Infant $155.30 million 0.14 -$1.10 million ($0.73) -14.12

Dogness (International) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summer Infant.

Summary

Summer Infant beats Dogness (International) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series. The company was founded by Shilong Chen in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, China.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, RI.

