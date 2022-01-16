Contrasting NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) & Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NASB Financial and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A Finward Bancorp 22.63% 9.71% 0.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NASB Financial and Finward Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $73.71 million $9.97 6.19 Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.27 $16.60 million $4.42 10.29

NASB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Finward Bancorp. NASB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finward Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NASB Financial and Finward Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Finward Bancorp has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.08%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than NASB Financial.

Risk and Volatility

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. NASB Financial pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Finward Bancorp pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats NASB Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

