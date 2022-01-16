Contrasting Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) & National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. National Bank pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares National Bank and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 30.41% 11.78% 1.42% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for National Bank and Pioneer Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Bank currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.08%. Given National Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of National Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Bank and Pioneer Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $358.26 million 4.01 $88.59 million $3.14 15.10 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Risk and Volatility

National Bank has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Bank beats Pioneer Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico. The company was founded by Thomas Metzger on June 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company Pioneer Bank. The Pioneer Bank engages in the general commercial banking business. It offers banking and related financial services focuses primarily towards serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial business, and the professional community. The company also accepts deposits, makes consumer and commercial loans. Pioneer Bankshares was founded on November 4, 1983 and is headquartered in Stanley, VA.

