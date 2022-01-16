Contrasting SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) & SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) and SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

SSE has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SSE and SES’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSE $8.93 billion 2.59 $2.98 billion N/A N/A SES $2.14 billion 2.19 -$98.24 million ($0.20) -41.50

SSE has higher revenue and earnings than SES.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SSE and SES, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSE 0 3 5 0 2.63 SES 0 2 5 0 2.71

SSE currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.66%. SES has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.46%. Given SES’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SES is more favorable than SSE.

Profitability

This table compares SSE and SES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSE N/A N/A N/A SES -1.92% -0.41% -0.18%

Summary

SSE beats SES on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSE

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise. The Wholesale segment involves the energy portfolio management, electricity generation, gas storage, and gas production. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government. The company was founded on March 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

