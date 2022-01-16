Cormark Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.21.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.00 on Friday. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$9.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.53.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.64 million.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

