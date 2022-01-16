Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,636,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $68,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after buying an additional 1,269,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after buying an additional 1,106,420 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

