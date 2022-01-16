Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $186.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COUP. reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.05.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $138.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.63. Coupa Software has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $89,520.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,695 shares of company stock worth $26,568,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Coupa Software by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,246,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 12.5% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Coupa Software by 38.4% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,759,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in Coupa Software by 30.2% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

