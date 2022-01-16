Cowen Upgrades NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to “Outperform”

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $116.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s previous close.

NTAP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $95.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $309,501.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

