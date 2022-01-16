CPUchain (CPU) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, CPUchain has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One CPUchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. CPUchain has a market cap of $30,541.54 and approximately $9.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00071963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,317.39 or 0.07735551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,023.26 or 1.00322516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00071051 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008289 BTC.

About CPUchain

CPUchain’s genesis date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 59,347,825 coins. The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain . The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain

Buying and Selling CPUchain

