Cream Reaches Market Capitalization of $21,159.08 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 30.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Cream has a total market capitalization of $21,159.08 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,089.54 or 1.00032799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00101276 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.06 or 0.00325156 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00021091 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.98 or 0.00441046 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00158307 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010049 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

