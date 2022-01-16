Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.29.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $452.14 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $470.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $435.37 and a 200-day moving average of $404.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

