Creative Planning Has $9.13 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Creative Planning lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in S&P Global by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $432.36 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.90.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

