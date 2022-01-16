Creative Planning Has $9.13 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Creative Planning lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in S&P Global by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SPGI opened at $432.36 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.90.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
See Also: Street Name
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.