Creative Planning Purchases 1,378 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $11,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,459,000 after acquiring an additional 307,473 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,108,000 after acquiring an additional 222,630 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

