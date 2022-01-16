Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,500 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 5,500 ($74.66) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.86) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($57.01) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,200 ($57.01) to GBX 4,500 ($61.08) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($76.01) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($78.73) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,055.38 ($68.62).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,392 ($73.19) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,793.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,174.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £87.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($59.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.34).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($62.39), for a total value of £32,953.32 ($44,730.99). Insiders sold a total of 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,243,411 over the last 90 days.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

