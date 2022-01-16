Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 438 ($5.95) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 442 ($6.00). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRST. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($6.04) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($6.11) to GBX 410 ($5.57) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.24) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 370 ($5.02) to GBX 390 ($5.29) in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Crest Nicholson to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.84) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 412.80 ($5.60).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

CRST stock opened at GBX 337 ($4.57) on Friday. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 299 ($4.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.37). The company has a market cap of £865.82 million and a PE ratio of 14.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 350.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 384.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.