Critical Analysis: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and EMCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00

EMCORE has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 111.00%. Given EMCORE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and EMCORE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $819.50 million 1.59 $84.72 million $4.23 8.48 EMCORE $158.44 million 1.45 $25.64 million $0.69 9.04

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMCORE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 16.09% 19.53% 11.53% EMCORE 16.18% 17.12% 12.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of EMCORE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EMCORE beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others. The company was founded on July 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

