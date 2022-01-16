Critical Comparison: Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) versus Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Vimeo alerts:

82.3% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vimeo and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -9.35% -10.17% -5.72% Bitfarms 5.84% 5.95% 4.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vimeo and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 5 0 2.56 Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vimeo presently has a consensus target price of $36.57, suggesting a potential upside of 148.95%. Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Vimeo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vimeo and Bitfarms’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $283.22 million 8.57 -$50.63 million N/A N/A Bitfarms $34.70 million N/A -$16.29 million ($0.01) -456.00

Bitfarms has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vimeo.

Summary

Bitfarms beats Vimeo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.