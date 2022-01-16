Crowny (CRWNY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $157,620.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. Crowny has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $157,620.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064547 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00072798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.65 or 0.07757368 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00072103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,280.71 or 0.99845146 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008278 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

