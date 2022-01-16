CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSLLY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of CSLLY stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.76. 73,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.20 and its 200 day moving average is $108.61. CSL has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

