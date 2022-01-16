Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 35,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Culp alerts:

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Culp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Culp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Culp during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CULP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,842. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. Culp has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Culp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.19%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.