CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,016 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of CVB Financial worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 35.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVBF opened at $23.37 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

