CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Boosted by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,979 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.8% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 63,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average is $89.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

