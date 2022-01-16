Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYTK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,843,322 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

CYTK opened at $33.00 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

