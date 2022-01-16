Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.08.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYTK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
In related news, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,843,322 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CYTK opened at $33.00 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.23.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
