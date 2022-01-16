Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.2% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,595,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.89 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

