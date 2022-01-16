DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to announce sales of $6.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.91 million and the lowest is $6.47 million. DarioHealth posted sales of $2.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 221.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year sales of $22.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.96 million to $23.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.14 million, with estimates ranging from $33.54 million to $47.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DarioHealth.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Shares of DRIO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.29. 77,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,584. The company has a market capitalization of $170.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.28. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $83,202.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $464,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $1,160,318. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DarioHealth by 65,167.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 735,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DarioHealth by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DarioHealth by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 157,757 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DarioHealth (DRIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.